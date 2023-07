ALBWABA - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced the downing of an Israeli quadcopter drone in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

An Israeli Military quadcopter drone was shot down over the skies of Jenin, in the West Bank, early on Sunday morning, the Israeli military confirmed. Earlier on Sunday, the local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades claimed earlier that it shot down the military quadcopter, The Jerusalem Post reported.