Islamic Jihad Fires 100 Missiles Towards Israel

ALBAWABA - In response to the last Israeli attacks on different parts of Gaza Islamic Jihad fires over 100 rockets towards Israel.

📹 | Following #Israel's airstrikes, #Palestinian groups have launched rocket attacks on Israeli territory.



▪️The Iron Dome system has been activated as sirens sound in multiple regions.

▪️Islamic Jihad claims more than 100 rockets fired.

Israel claims that 40 of these were intercepted by its Iron Dome.