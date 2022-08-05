Islamic Jihad Fires 100 Missiles Towards Israel

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 5th, 2022 - 07:40 GMT
ALBAWABA - In response to the last Israeli attacks on different parts of Gaza Islamic Jihad fires over 100 rockets towards Israel.

Israel claims that 40 of these were intercepted by its Iron Dome.

 

