Islamic Jihad Fires 100 Missiles Towards Israel

ALBAWABA - In response to the last Israeli attacks on different parts of Gaza Islamic Jihad fires over 100 rockets towards Israel.
📹 | Following #Israel's airstrikes, #Palestinian groups have launched rocket attacks on Israeli territory.— EHA News (@eha_news) August 5, 2022
▪️The Iron Dome system has been activated as sirens sound in multiple regions.
▪️Islamic Jihad claims more than 100 rockets fired.
Israel claims that 40 of these were intercepted by its Iron Dome.
The Iron Dome has intercepted 40 of the 100 rockets fired from #Gaza pic.twitter.com/GnIMSMD7h9— RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) August 5, 2022
