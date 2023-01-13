Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul blast

ALBAWABA - The Islamic State group, known as Isis-K, claimed responsibility for a suicide attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in the capital, Kabul.

According to the police, 5 people were killed in Wednesday's attack, but an Afghan official said the death toll reached as high as 20. Several others were injured.

In Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the explosion in statement on Thursday. It said Jordan, which is part of a global campaign against terrorism, denounces all forms of violence and terrorism. It offered Jordan's condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery, the Jordan Times reported.