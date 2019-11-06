Israel Agrees to Free Two Jordanian Citizens From Prison Within Hours

  1. Home
Published November 6th, 2019 - 10:05 GMT
Protests now near the prime ministry in Amman demanding the release of Jordanian prisoners Hiba al-Labadi (Twitter)
Israel will release two Jordanian citizens from prison on Wednesday, the Jordanian foreign minister said. 

Hiba al-Labadi and Abdulrahman Miri "will be with their families in Jordan within hours," Ayman al-Safadi said on Twitter.

Also, Arab member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi confirmed in a tweet that the two Jordanian nationals will be released soon and return to Jordan.


Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel Ghassan al-Majali in protest of the continued detention of the two Jordanian citizens by Israeli authorities.

Al-Safadi held Israel responsible for the lives of the two citizens and vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure their safe return.

Israel had detained al-Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sept. 2 separately after crossing the King Hussein Bridge which links Jordan to Israel-occupied West Bank, without elaborating on the reasons of the arrest.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

