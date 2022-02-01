  1. Home
  3. Israel is an Apartheid State - Amnesty International

Israel is an Apartheid State - Amnesty International

Israel's Separation Wall
Israel's Separation Wall (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Amnesty International issues damning new report on Israeli occupation policies in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. 

The report plainly titled Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime against Humanity, is an investigation into how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights. 


The reports looks into Palestinians living in Israel, the occupied territories including the West Bank and Gaza including the displaced refugees in the surrounding country. 
The report can be accessed and downloaded as  PDF file here.


 

