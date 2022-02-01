Israel is an Apartheid State - Amnesty International

ALBAWABA - Amnesty International issues damning new report on Israeli occupation policies in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Urgent| Amnesty International: The continuation of the #Israeli siege on the #Gaza Strip has led to poverty and marginalization.



Urgent| Amnesty International decides: "Israel" is using the apartheid

1/ — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) February 1, 2022

The report plainly titled Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime against Humanity, is an investigation into how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights.

Israeli laws, policies and practices against Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories amount to apartheid, Amnesty International says. https://t.co/pVGMq2sJZ4 — Amanullah De Sondy (@desondy) February 1, 2022



The reports looks into Palestinians living in Israel, the occupied territories including the West Bank and Gaza including the displaced refugees in the surrounding country.

The report can be accessed and downloaded as PDF file here.

My latest for @tribunemagazine on @amnesty's Israeli apartheid report;



"(the) report will be a useful tool in calling out the Israeli regime for what it is, but seismic shifts are still needed in the higher echelons of global political establishments..."https://t.co/YJTxVcXcka — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) February 1, 2022



