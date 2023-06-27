Israel approves constructing 5700 settlements

ALBAWABA - The Israeli government has given the green light to the construction of 5,700 new settlements in the West Bank, which mainly aims to expand Israeli presence on Palestinian lands.

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates released a statement condemning Israel's decision to raise the number of settlements across the West Bank.

In the statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry considered this decision "a new crime carried out by the Israeli Government against the Palestinian people and it will result in extending the occupational oppression against the Palestinian presence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and a flagrant violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions".

"These new colonial units were deemed by the Ministry as a reward for Israel's extremist right-wing, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and their followers who are considered terrorists to Palestinians who would be used to deepen the roots of Jewish terrorism in the occupied West Bank, thereby giving them a greater chance to escalate their aggression against unarmed Palestinian citizens," the statement says.

The Ministry stressed the fact that the lack of strict international reactions to Israel's settlement construction encouraged the Israeli Government and provided cover for the construction of thousands of new settlement units.