Israel Arrests Over 40 Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Israeli forces have arrested more than 40 Palestinians during large-scale overnight raids across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian official Wafa news agency quoted sources as saying that the raids took place on Sunday night and continued in the early hours of Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said that over two dozen people were abducted by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers from the occupied southern West Bank city of al-Khalil and taken away to undisclosed locations.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi and his son-in-law, Ashraf Al-Jada, after shooting him and brutally attacking his wife during a military raid into Jenin camp, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/RVPwGC1ZUx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 1, 2022

Similar raids were also reported in Nablus and the nearby town of Beit Furik, which saw two people arrested. At least one person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after Israeli forces opened fire on local residents who resisted the raid.

In Jenin Province, Israeli troops stormed the towns of Jayyous and Sanour and forcibly took away at least four people.

In the Ramallah area, Israeli forces arrested a 17-year-old boy after storming his home in Jalazon refugee camp.

The report also said Israeli forces detained a youth after forcing their way into Shufat refugee camp in occupied East al-Quds.

The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank under the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians.

Thousands of Palestinians are held in Israeli jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian prisoners have even been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

Israeli forces detain Palestinian Authority’s al-Quds governor

Israeli authorities once again detained the Palestinian Authority’s governor of al-Quds, making it the 17th time Adnan Ghaith has been arrested over the past four years.

Ghaith was arrested on Monday after raiding his home in Silwan neighborhood on the outskirts of the Old city of Quds.

The police searched and ransacked the governor’s residence before taking him away to an undisclosed location.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian youth during a military raid into Jenin, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/tExqYIpxW2 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 1, 2022

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Ghaith, a longtime activist in Fatah political party to the role of PA al-Quds governor in late August 2018.

Ghaith was detained at least 17 times since he was appointed governor of the occupied holy city in 2018.

Also in East al-Quds, Israeli police raided al-Hilal Club in the Old City, which hosts social and sports events.

They searched staff and forced children attending a summer camp to leave it for no apparent reason.

Israel prohibits the Ramallah- based Palestinian Authority from carrying out political activities in al-Quds.

Palestinian want the occupied West Bank as part of their future independent state, and hope East al-Quds-under Israel’s occupation since 1967, will one day serve as the capital of their future sovereign state.