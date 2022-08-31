  1. Home
  3. Israel Attacks Aleppo Airport, Damascus in a Few Hours Span

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 31st, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
Israeli Syrian strike
Smoke billows from buildings near Damas after an Israeli attack during the night of July 1, 2019. (© Youssef Karwashan, AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Israel has hit the Aleppo Airport with missiles it was reported on Wednesday. The Iranian Press TV carried a full report on the Israeli strikes. 

Also on the same evening it was reported that Israeli warplanes attempted to strike Damascus and its surrounding vicinity though it was stopped these were stopped by Syrian army batteries. 

On 11 June Israel attacked the Damascus International Airport effectively shutting down its operations for at least two weeks. 

