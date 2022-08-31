Israel Attacks Aleppo Airport, Damascus in a Few Hours Span

ALBAWABA - Israel has hit the Aleppo Airport with missiles it was reported on Wednesday. The Iranian Press TV carried a full report on the Israeli strikes.

Also on the same evening it was reported that Israeli warplanes attempted to strike Damascus and its surrounding vicinity though it was stopped these were stopped by Syrian army batteries.

#BREAKING #Syria says Israel hit Aleppo airport with several missiles — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 31, 2022

On 11 June Israel attacked the Damascus International Airport effectively shutting down its operations for at least two weeks.