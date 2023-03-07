  1. Home
Israel attacks Aleppo International Airport

Sally Shakkour

Published March 7th, 2023 - 01:28 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israel's airstrike targeted Aleppo International Airport in Syria early Tuesday morning, Syrian state media revealed.

SANA added that the airport was shut down and went out of service due to the Israeli attack.

According to a military source, the attack was carried out by Israeli forces and took place at 2:07 a.m. on Tuesday.

The official maintained that the Israeli airstrike was directed from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport causing material damage.

