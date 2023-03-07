Israel attacks Aleppo International Airport

ALBAWABA - Israel's airstrike targeted Aleppo International Airport in Syria early Tuesday morning, Syrian state media revealed.

SANA added that the airport was shut down and went out of service due to the Israeli attack.

وسائل إعلام حكومية سورية: هجوم إسرائيلي استهدف محيط مطار حلب الدولي — سكاي نيوز عربية-عاجل (@SkyNewsArabia_B) March 7, 2023

According to a military source, the attack was carried out by Israeli forces and took place at 2:07 a.m. on Tuesday.

The official maintained that the Israeli airstrike was directed from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport causing material damage.