  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Calls Iran's New Elected President 'Extremist’

Israel Calls Iran's New Elected President 'Extremist’

Published June 20th, 2021 - 12:13 GMT
Israel calls Iran's new president 'extremist’
A boy waves an Iranian national flag as supporters of Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi celebrate his victory in Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran on June 19, 2021. ATTA KENARE / AFP
Highlights
Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi became Iran’s new president.

Israel has termed Iran’s newly elected President Ebrahim Raeisi as an "extremist" leader who is committed to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Also ReadMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights CrimesMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights Crimes

“Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed to the regime’s nuclear ambitions and to its campaign of global terror,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat, meanwhile, said in a Twitter post that the election of Raeisi shows Iran’s "true" intentions of becoming a nuclear power.

 

Raeisi is an “extremist figure, committed to Iran’s rapidly advancing military nuclear program, his election makes clear Iran's true malign intentions, and should prompt grave concern among the international community,” Haiat said, calling on the international community to “immediately” halt Iran’s nuclear program, he added.

Raeisi, the ultra-conservative judiciary chief, garnered 17.92 million votes in Friday's election, defeating his three rivals in a landslide victory.

Voter turnout, according to the Interior Ministry, was 48.8%, the lowest in Iran’s history.

Also ReadMeet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights CrimesIranians Elect Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi as New President

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, in a move aimed to bring Tehran back to negotiations for what Trump hoped would be a "better" deal.

Talks between Iran and Western powers on reviving the pact have been ongoing in Vienna recently.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ebrahim RaeisiIranIsraelnuclear ambitions

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...