Israel Can't Decide Whether to Bomb Hamas, or to Sign Deal With it!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides can’t decide whether to conduct a harsh military strike against Hamas movement in Gaza Strip or reach a comprehensive deal with the movement, including a prisoner swap and a long-term truce, according to political sources in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu's aides went on to examine which option would be most effective for him in the general elections scheduled for April 9.

Sources said that Netanyahu is facing strong criticism from his opponents in Israel, the West, and the Arab world, because he agreed to transfer funds to Hamas and at the same time cut funds from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Opposition groups in Israel accuse him of supporting and encouraging Hamas, while running a campaign to incite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who declared his willingness to negotiate unconditionally for a peace settlement, as well as a crackdown on Fatah in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Others are pressuring Netanyahu to wage a war against Hamas or at least a limited strike hard to dispel and refute charges of collusion with hardline forces against moderates. While some parties believe a deal with Hamas serves Netanyahu more, given that it will include bringing back the remains of two Israeli soldiers and the release of two Israeli prisoners with Hamas, which will bring him great electoral gains.

Hamas announced that the prisoners' lists, which they intend to request for release in a new exchange deal, were "ready" stressing the issue is determined by approving its conditions.

Israeli right-wing circles uncovered that the two sides are “secretly holding talks” brokered by Egypt, and Netanyahu began to soften his opposition to a number of Hamas conditions, such as the release of the captives of the Gilad Shalit deal that Israel re-arrested.

Israeli Channel 7, pro-extremist settlers, reported that a new exchange deal may be held soon, and specifically ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

Journalist Yoni Ben-Menachem, known for his close links to the ruling right, quoted sources, including Hamas sources, that Israel is seeking a new exchange deal, and Netanyahu wants to use this deal in his electoral campaign.

Menachem pointed out that Shin Bet officials met 30 prisoners of the executors of Shalit deal in order to arrange for their release.

“Hamas demanded the release of 1500 prisoners, including 500 sentenced to life imprisonment in exchange for the release of soldiers held in their custody.”

Observers do not rule out that Netanyahu is using “carrot and stick policy” with Hamas only within the framework of his electoral calculations.

On one hand, Netanyahu urges Hamas to achieve a deal and on the other threatens to wage a war.

In both cases, the decision will only be based on the development of his electoral campaign and the interests of his position in the government and defeating his opponents from the party of generals led by Benny Gantz.

