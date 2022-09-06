  1. Home
  Israel Continues to Blow up Palestinian Homes

Israel Continues to Blow up Palestinian Homes

Published September 6th, 2022 - 08:17 GMT
Demolishing home Israeli style
An Israeli soldier and border guard stand by as an excavator demolishes a Palestinian house in the West Bank on March 8, 2021 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers blew up an apartment in a 29-flats building in the middle of Jenin. The apartment belonged to the family of Raad Hazem who was killed by the occupation forces after attacking Israelis in Tel Aviv last April. 

The blowing up of the apartment was part of an Israeli raid on Jenin that resulted in the killing of 29-year-old Mohammad Musa Saba'na and the injuring of 16 others. Saba'na was shot dead when Israeli troops entered Jenin to demolish his home.

Meanwhile it is reported that Israeli has demolished 36 homes in Jericho and the Jordan Valley area since the start of this year.

The demolishing of houses of Palestinian people by the Israeli army is a regular affair on the occupied Palestinian territories. 

 

 

 

