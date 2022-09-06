Israel Continues to Blow up Palestinian Homes

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers blew up an apartment in a 29-flats building in the middle of Jenin. The apartment belonged to the family of Raad Hazem who was killed by the occupation forces after attacking Israelis in Tel Aviv last April.

The blowing up of the apartment was part of an Israeli raid on Jenin that resulted in the killing of 29-year-old Mohammad Musa Saba'na and the injuring of 16 others. Saba'na was shot dead when Israeli troops entered Jenin to demolish his home.

The moment when the lsraeli occupation forces blew up an apartment belonging to a Palestinian martyr this dawn in the city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/VCZ0ATdTGo — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile it is reported that Israeli has demolished 36 homes in Jericho and the Jordan Valley area since the start of this year.

Israeli occupation has demolished 36 Palestinian-owned houses in Jericho and the Jordan Valley since the beginning of 2022. pic.twitter.com/RVM1lrdNWA — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 5, 2022

The demolishing of houses of Palestinian people by the Israeli army is a regular affair on the occupied Palestinian territories.

