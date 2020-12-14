Israel to Establish Its Embassy, Consulate in The UAE By Early Jan 2021

  1. Home
Israel will establish its embassy and consulate in the UAE by the first week of January, 2021, the country's foreign ministry has confirmed.

“We are hoping to have the inauguration (of the embassy) by the end December or the first week of January 2021. We will have the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General will be in Dubai,” a ministry spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

He said the embassy and the consulate would be ‘big’ in reflecting on the significance of the historic UAE-Israeli ties.

