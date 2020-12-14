Israel to Establish Its Embassy, Consulate in The UAE By Early Jan 2021

Israel will establish its embassy and consulate in the UAE by the first week of January, 2021, the country's foreign ministry has confirmed.

“We are hoping to have the inauguration (of the embassy) by the end December or the first week of January 2021. We will have the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General will be in Dubai,” a ministry spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Jackie Hogi, a Zionist analyst, wrote in an article called "Close Israel and Abu Dhabi Relations" in 2019 that UAE officials are ready to announce relations with Tel Aviv... #التطبيع_الاماراتي_الاسرائيلي#الامارات_العبرية_المتحدة pic.twitter.com/zAr2tQqyOU — AmBir (@ASoRize) August 15, 2020

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara is considering closing its embassy in Abu Dhabi and suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates over its deal to normalize ties with Israel pic.twitter.com/0JIh6jfnGm — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020

He said the embassy and the consulate would be ‘big’ in reflecting on the significance of the historic UAE-Israeli ties.

