Israel Fires at a 'Hezbollah' Drone Crossing Its Airspace From Lebanon

Israel's military said its air defences fired at a drone that had crossed into its airspace from Lebanon on Friday, the second such incident in as many days according to AFP.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it had launched the drone on a reconnaissance mission over Israel in a statement released on Friday.

Israel fires on new Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: army - FRANCE 24 https://t.co/pHdfEdRD7e — Egutz (@Egutz_) February 18, 2022

The report is being reported by many news websites in the social media.

The Lebanese Naharnet website stated: Israel said Friday that it fired an anti-aircraft missile and scrambled warplanes and military helicopters after a small drone crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

In an English-language tweet, the Israeli army described the drone as a “radio-controlled aircraft,” and “sirens were sounded and aerial defense systems were activated. After a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft,” the Israeli army added and as reported by the Lebanese website.

Naharnet reported Al-Jazeera TV as quoting the Israeli army as saying the drone was not armed and "it seems that Hezbullah sent it to gather information," as other reports said that the drone might have returned unscathed to Lebanon.

Israel fires missiles at Hezbollah drone flown from Lebanon - Devdiscourse https://t.co/NhXAjo8VKl pic.twitter.com/3JPFErdjAg — Egutz (@Egutz_) February 18, 2022

The incident comes hours after Israel's army said Thursday it had shot down a drone sent by Lebanon's Hezbullah that entered Israeli airspace.

Hezbollah said it had launched its "Hassan" drone on a 40-minute, 70-kilometre (45-mile) reconnaissance mission across the border and that the drone made it back to Lebanon, AFP reported.

Israeli fighter jets flew low over Beirut, witnesses said, the French agency added.