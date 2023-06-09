Israel fires tear gas as border protests escalate with Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse Lebanese protesters who were throwing stones at them along the border on Friday, leading to some demonstrators and troops experiencing breathing difficulties.

Tensions began earlier this week when Israel began digging in the area that Lebanon claimed, and on Wednesday, a villager tried to stop an Israeli bulldozer and got his legs stuck in the sand.

Lebanon said that the Kfarshouba Hills, where the protest took place, is a Lebanese land that was occupied by Israel. The area was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

The Israeli military said that protesters tried to damage a border barrier and threw stones at Israeli soldiers in the area, and forces responded with "riot dispersal means," which usually means tear gas or stun grenades.

The tension came a day after the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon chaired a meeting with senior Lebanese and Israeli officers at the U.N. headquarters to appeal for restraint and reduce tensions along the border.

The main source of contention lies in the ongoing dispute over the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon. After years of negotiations, a final agreement, which was brokered by the United Stated, on maritime boundary was agreed between Israel and Lebanon in 2022.

Earlier, disagreements over offshore gas fields used to fuel the animosity between the nations, exacerbating tensions.

Adding to the strained relationship is the disputed land in the border area, specifically the Kfarshouba Hills, which Lebanon claims as its territory occupied by Israel. These hills have been a longstanding point of disagreement.

These recent incidents once again highlighted the fragility of the situation along the Israel-Lebanon border and underscore the necessity of finding a peaceful resolution to the long-standing disputes. The prospects of reaching a common ground and avoiding further hostilities remain uncertain. Continued international involvement and mediation efforts are crucial in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.