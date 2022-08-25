  1. Home
  Israel Forces a Palestinian Family to 'Tear Down' Its Own Home

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 25th, 2022 - 08:29 GMT
The Abu Ramouz family was forced to destroy their home in Silwan
The Abu Ramouz family was forced to demolish their own home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: via Al Qastal)

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupation authorities, Wednesday forced a Palestinian family on the streets by ordering its owners to tear down their house by themselves.

This happened in the town of Silwan which is part of East Jerusalem town of Silwan. The Israeli authorities said the Palestinian owners has no permit to start construction but this was a pretext the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the Abu Ramooz family were forced today to demolish their privately-owned house.

If they didn't do that bulldozers from the Israeli Municipality would have done it and the family would have ended paying exorbitant fees for the demolishing according to the Palestine Chronicle

The owner of the house, Faraj Abu Ramooz, told WAFA that the West Jerusalem Israeli municipality about a month and a half ago informed the family of its decision to demolish the house, which was built 18 months ago, under the pretext of lack of a building permit.

The owner said the family spent approximately 70,000 shekels ($20,000) on lawyers’ fees to appeal the demolition decision, in addition to 50,000 shekels ($14,000) in fines, but all efforts were in vain as quoted in the Chronicle. 

The house demolition left its owner, his wife and eight children and a newly-born baby, homeless.

The social media has gone rife with the news: 

 

