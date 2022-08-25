Israel Forces a Palestinian Family to 'Tear Down' Its Own Home

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupation authorities, Wednesday forced a Palestinian family on the streets by ordering its owners to tear down their house by themselves.

This happened in the town of Silwan which is part of East Jerusalem town of Silwan. The Israeli authorities said the Palestinian owners has no permit to start construction but this was a pretext the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian man Faraj Abu Ramouz cries as Israeli occupation authorities force him to self-demolish his home in Silwan town, occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/VqbhPdrVfB — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 24, 2022

WAFA correspondent said the Abu Ramooz family were forced today to demolish their privately-owned house.

Otoritas pendudukan Israel memaksa Faraj Abu Ramouz dari Yerusalem untuk menghancurkan rumahnya di desa Silwan. (24/8/2022) pic.twitter.com/UYvt1FrCom — PALESTINE UPDATE (@Palestine_updte) August 24, 2022

If they didn't do that bulldozers from the Israeli Municipality would have done it and the family would have ended paying exorbitant fees for the demolishing according to the Palestine Chronicle.

Palestinian man Faraj Abu Ramouz cries as Israeli occupation authorities force him to self-demolish his home in Silwan town, occupied Jerusalem.

Long live solidarity - Long live Palestine#IsraeliTerrorism #Palestine #Army #Tigray #Kashmir #GazaUnderAttack #IsraelApartheid pic.twitter.com/q3VuvArVSf — Sajid Raja (@SajidRaja176) August 25, 2022

The owner of the house, Faraj Abu Ramooz, told WAFA that the West Jerusalem Israeli municipality about a month and a half ago informed the family of its decision to demolish the house, which was built 18 months ago, under the pretext of lack of a building permit.

Just imagine the house you have worked and saved for is lost right before your eyes!



This is what happened to Palestinian man Faraj Abu Ramouz whose house was demolished in occupied al-Quds on Israeli authorities' order.@PressTV pic.twitter.com/N63vpVR919 — #SupportPalestine #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir #Assange (@ChristineJameis) August 25, 2022

The owner said the family spent approximately 70,000 shekels ($20,000) on lawyers’ fees to appeal the demolition decision, in addition to 50,000 shekels ($14,000) in fines, but all efforts were in vain as quoted in the Chronicle.

DESGARRADOR: El palestino Faraj Abu Ramouz llora después de ser obligado por Israel a demoler su vivenda en Silwan, en la ciudad ocupada de Jerusalén. pic.twitter.com/2MpIQIdmbA — Palestina Hoy 🇵🇸 (@HoyPalestina) August 24, 2022

The house demolition left its owner, his wife and eight children and a newly-born baby, homeless.

Bayangkan saja rumah tempat Anda tinggal, bekerja dan menabung hilang tepat di depan mata Anda!



Inilah yang terjadi pada pria Palestina Faraj Abu Ramouz yang rumahnya dihancurkan di al-Quds yang diduduki atas perintah otoritas Israel. pic.twitter.com/N39EM2juVE — SOFT WAR NEWS | Akun Cadangan @SoftWar_News (@SoftWarNews) August 25, 2022

The social media has gone rife with the news: