Israel frees Palestinian after 40 years in jail

Published January 5th, 2023 - 08:09 GMT
Karim Younes
Karim Younes is carried by friends and relatives following his release after 40 years in an Israeli prison for kidnapping and murdering an Israeli soldier, on January 5, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel released the longest serving Palestinian prisoner  after completing a 40-year sentence.

Karim Younes was freed after spending 14,600 days in jail, according to headlines splashing social media posts.

Younes, now 65, was released Thursday, by the Israeli authorities in Ra'anana, near Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office spokesman Hazem Hassanein said the Israeli authorities released him early morning to prevent crowds from celebrating his release after decades of incarceration. 

However, celebrations were held immediately upon word of his release in his native Ara village in British-mandate Palestine, or what is now Israel proper. This came a day a day before Israeli authorities raided the home of his family and removed Palestinian flags and other manifestations of joy.

Born in 1958, Younes is a member of the Fatah Central Committee. He was arrested in January 1983 and jailed for life, which was later commuted to 40 years. 

