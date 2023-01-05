Israel frees Palestinian after 40 years in jail

ALBAWABA - Israel released the longest serving Palestinian prisoner after completing a 40-year sentence.

اعتقل وهو على مقاعد الدراسة الجامعية عام 1983..

سلطات الاحتـ ـلال تفرج عن الأسير الفلسطيني كريم يونس بعد 4 عقود أمضاها في غياهب السجونhttps://t.co/a7uWZKZYeI — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) January 5, 2023

Karim Younes was freed after spending 14,600 days in jail, according to headlines splashing social media posts.

#شاهد زغاريد النساء لحظة وصول الأسير المحرر كريم يونس خيمة الاستقبال في وادي عارة. pic.twitter.com/TKAaeWbN6P — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) January 5, 2023

Younes, now 65, was released Thursday, by the Israeli authorities in Ra'anana, near Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office spokesman Hazem Hassanein said the Israeli authorities released him early morning to prevent crowds from celebrating his release after decades of incarceration.

عميد الأسرى في #فلسطين المحتلة، الأسير المحرر #كريم_يونس: «ضابط المخابرات المسؤول عن منطقة وادي عارة هددني بعدم الاحتفال بحريتي، وعدم رفع الفلسطيني… وكان ردي: أعلى ما بخيلك اركبوا»



pic.twitter.com/AKihCbUeDv



عن @ShehabAgency — Pierre Abi-Saab (@PierreABISAAB) January 5, 2023

However, celebrations were held immediately upon word of his release in his native Ara village in British-mandate Palestine, or what is now Israel proper. This came a day a day before Israeli authorities raided the home of his family and removed Palestinian flags and other manifestations of joy.

Born in 1958, Younes is a member of the Fatah Central Committee. He was arrested in January 1983 and jailed for life, which was later commuted to 40 years.