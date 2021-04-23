Israel Grabs More Private Palestinian Land in The West Bank

Israeli authorities have seized thousands of square meters of more private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, as the Tel Aviv regime goes ahead with land expropriation and settlement construction policies in blatant defiance of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Hassan Bureijia, head of the Committee against the Wall and Settlements in Bethlehem, said Israeli officials grabbed 147 dunam (147,000 square meters) of Palestinian-owned land west of Bethlehem, situated about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south of Jerusalem al-Quds, on Thursday, Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported.

Bureijia added that the seized Palestinian land lies in Basin 3 of Thaher al-Mitrasiba area of Nahalin village, which lies southwest of Bethlehem, as well as Basin 5 in Khallet as-Saraweel and Shu’ab al-Beesh areas of Husan town, located nine kilometers west of Bethlehem.

He highlighted that Israeli authorities, through confiscation of the land, aim to construct 560 new illegal settler units in Beitar Illit settlement and build needed roads.

Bureijia also said his committee plans to lodge a complaint before Israeli courts against the land confiscation.

Israeli court refuses to freeze settler project at Ibrahimi Mosque

Additionally, the Israeli so-called High Court of Justice on Wednesday rejected a request put in by the municipality of the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil that demanded a freeze on the construction of an elevator for Jewish settlers at the Ibrahimi Mosque.



On May 3 last year, Israel's minister for military affairs, Naftali Bennett, gave the final green light to expropriate Palestinian-owned land and property in al-Khalil, situated 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Jerusalem al-Quds, to construct an elevator and a ramp to facilitate the entry of Jewish settlers to the Ibrahimi Mosque.

According to Israeli media outlets, the so-called Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration – the Israeli body that handles agricultural and building permits, roads, water and electricity issues in the West Bank – was ordered to complete all relevant procedures immediately and without delay once judicial authorities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then foreign minister Israel Katz approved the plan.

The Palestinian land near the Ibrahimi Mosque will be confiscated from the Palestinian Islamic Waqf, which is a trust in charge of religious endowments.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized the Ibrahimi Mosque as an endangered Palestinian heritage site.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

After former US president Donald Trump took office in December 2016, Israel stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.