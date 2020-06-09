Israel Heighten Its Arrest Campaign of Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli forces have upped their campaign of arrests in Jerusalem, detaining 21 Palestinians in overnight raids.

Most of the detainees are officials or activists in the Fatah movement, which is chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Among them is the head of the family committee of Jerusalem prisoners, Amjad Abu Asab.

The security forces accused the detainees of allegedly collaborating with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and harming Israeli sovereignty.

Head of the documentation and studies unit at the detainees and ex-detainees committee, Abdulnasser Farwana, said 45 percent of Israeli arrests this year have occurred in Jerusalem.

In a post on his Facebook page, he described the figure as “unprecedented” compared to 34.6 percent for the same period last year.

Israel is stepping up its repression against Jerusalemites, he warned.

Israeli forces also arrested seven other Palestinians in Bethlehem, Jenin, al-Aghwar and Nablus.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “arbitrary and mass arrests,” especially in Jerusalem.

It said the campaign was part of an Israeli effort to tighten its grip on Jerusalem, “complete the annexation plan” and fulfil US President Donald Trump’s vow to Israel.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the campaign against Jerusalemites, saying it is a crime accountable by humanitarian and international law, calling on the international community to speak out against Israel.

