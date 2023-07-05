Israel hits Gaza overnight after withdrawal from Jenin

ALBAWABA - The Israeli Army announced launching a number of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to five rockets fired from the strip resulting in activating the Iron Dome air defense system in southern Israel.

“In response to the rockets launched earlier tonight [Wednesday], the IDF [Israel’s army] is currently striking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said, according to the AFP.

The Israeli Army announced that they "struck an underground weapons manufacturing facility" and also a "raw materials manufacturing facility for rockets belonging to Hamas".

The rockets from Gaza were the resistance's response to Israel's aggression on the West Bank city of Jenin, where 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 sustained injuries variating from severe critical ones to mild injuries.

Israel withdraws from Gaza

The Israeli forces announced withdrawing their troops from Jenin after a 2-days operation in what they claimed was the main goal to target "terrorists and militants" taking refuge in certain spots in the camp.

The operation resulted in widespread devastation throughout Jenin, including residential areas and health facilities. The attack also resulted in the displacement of around 3000 individuals from their houses, as they were threatened to evacuate or their homes would be leveled to the ground with them on the inside.