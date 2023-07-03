Israeli occupation intensifies Jenin confrontation, prompting forced evacuations

ALBAWABA- Reports emerging from Palestine indicate a disturbing escalation of violence as Israeli occupation forces continue their aggressive actions for a second consecutive day.

Numerous military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, have advanced towards the Jenin camp tonight, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to evacuate their homes in anticipation of an imminent raid by the occupying forces. This forced displacement adds to the plight of thousands of Palestinians already subjected to continuous Israeli bombardment.

بعد إجبار المئات منهم من قبل الاحتلال على مغادرة بيوتهم.. قوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز صوب العائلات الفلسطينية أثناء نزوحها من منازلها في مخيم #جنين#فيديو pic.twitter.com/i10wjdkanl — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) July 3, 2023

Shockingly, the United States and the United Kingdom have expressed their support for the brutal Israeli operation in Jenin, further underscoring their unwavering endorsement of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and their complicity in covering up the crimes committed by Israeli forces.

However, amidst widespread condemnation from several Arab regimes, representatives from the Arab League are scheduled to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression.

So far, the Israeli occupation forces' assault on Jenin resulted in a tragic loss of life and countless injuries. As the attack, which commenced yesterday, continues unabated, the toll stands at nine Palestinians killed and dozens more wounded. Regrettably, this number is expected to rise given the excessive and inhumane use of power against unarmed Palestinian civilians.

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the ruthless manner in which Israeli forces have deployed their might, targeting non-combatant individuals. This alarming development heightens concerns for the safety and well-being of the civilian population in Jenin, as the onslaught persists.