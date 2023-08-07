Israel installs fortified rooms in Sderot near Gaza border

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, Israel's Channel 12 reported on the government's plans to build fortified emergency rooms around the Sderot settlement near the Gaza Strip borders.

The channel reported that the Israeli government had decided to allocate 6 million NIS ($1.6 million) to set up fortified emergency rooms in Sderot. The Sderot settlement, located just by the Gazan Strip border, has always been one of the main targets of Palestinian fires during Israeli wars on Gaza in recent years.

Over the years, Israeli governments have budgeted millions of dollars for the construction of fortified rooms and shelters to ensure the safety of Israelis during any conflict with Palestinian factions.

The announcement comes following an alleged joint operation between the Saraya Quds Brigades and the Al-Nasser Salahaddin Brigades, where they bombarded the cities of Ashkelon, Sderot, and the Eshkol military complex with missile barrages.

Additionally, Saraya Quds Brigades allegedly directed large and intense missile strikes to Tel Aviv, Quds, Palmachim base, Ashdod, Beersheba, Ashkelon, Netivot, Sderot, and all the seized areas around the Gaza Strip. Air defense media of Saraya Quds Brigades targeted an enemy aircraft in the airspace of the southern Gaza Strip.

Saraya Quds Brigades have also allegedly directed launching massive missile strikes against Tel Aviv, the central cities, and the enclaves surrounding Gaza as part of its initial response to the assassination of Commander Khaled Mansour and his brothers.