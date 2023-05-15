  1. Home
  3. Israel kills 1 Palestinian in Nablus

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian civilian was killed, and another was wounded, by Israel Defense Forces, during their raid into Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Dawn on Monday, two citizens were wounded by live bullets during clashes with the "occupation forces" in the camp. "One of them died later of a critical wound in the chest," said Ahmad Jebril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus.

Later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed, in a brief statement, that the young man, Saleh Mohammad Saleh Sabra (22 years old), was killed by live bullets in the chest, and another was wounded by live bullets in the upper extremities.

The occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus. Violent confrontations broke out in the old Askar camp and different neighourhoods in the city.

