Israel kills person accused of Meggido bombing

Published March 15th, 2023 - 04:23 GMT
Israeli security forces
A member fo Israeli security forces uses tear gas to disperse Palestinians demonstrating against the demolition of houses by Israeli authorities. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli security forces killed a person who reportedly crossed the border from Lebanon earlier this week and planted a bomb south of Haifa on Monday morning, an Israeli source revealed on Wednesday.

The Jerusalem Post reported said citing an IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the suspect was killed by security forces, while he was wrapped in an explosive belt.

Israel blamed Hezbollah for being responsible for the detonation of an explosive device next to a vehicle near the Megiddo junction.

Sources also added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cut his visit to the German capital, Berlin on Thursday night to probe into the bombing which took place in northern Israel.

