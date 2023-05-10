Israel launches air strikes in Gaza

  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2023 - 08:55 GMT
Gaza, Israeli strikes

ALBAWABA - Israeli army forces announced new attacks on the Gaza Strip targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement positions on Wednesday.

Injuries were reported in the latest air raids near Khan Yunis City, southern Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a Twitter post targeting an alleged "Islamic Jihad organization operatives at a rocket launch site in Gaza."

