Israel launches air strikes in Gaza

ALBAWABA - Israeli army forces announced new attacks on the Gaza Strip targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement positions on Wednesday.

Injuries were reported in the latest air raids near Khan Yunis City, southern Gaza.

Israel launches air strikes targeting Islamic Jihad rocket launch sites in Gaza pic.twitter.com/ichfIxeAYW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 10, 2023

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a Twitter post targeting an alleged "Islamic Jihad organization operatives at a rocket launch site in Gaza."