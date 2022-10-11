Israel, Lebanon Inch Closer to a Gas Deal

  1. Home
President Michel Aoun on Monday said he hopes for a gas deal with Israel to be reached within the "next few days."

"The indirect negotiations overseen by U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein have made major progress and the gaps that were negotiated last week have narrowed," Aoun added, in a meeting with Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian.

The President added that reaching an agreement would launch oil and gas exploration in Lebanon's Exclusive Economic Zone, which "would give a new impetus for the economic revival process."

