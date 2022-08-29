Israel Makes Last Minute Moves to Stop The Iran Nuclear Deal

ALBAWABA - Israel is deeply worried about the possible revitalization of the Iran nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington and which could come very soon.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel's "diplomatic fight" against the nuclear pact included its national security advisor and defence minister holding recent meetings in the United States https://t.co/3hNGafMnc0 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 28, 2022

Israel is not making any secret about the fact it believes the nuclear deal which is internationally backed by the USA, European powers as Britain, France and Germany and with Russia and China, and through a UN seal, is a bad agreement that shouldn't happen because its dangerous.

Mossad chief David Barnea is not a politician. He is an intelligence professional. And what he says about the fatally flawed Iran deal — imminent, short, weak, narrow, fatal — is worth understanding. https://t.co/Sh5IlhYapE — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) August 28, 2022

It has already sent as "diplomatic shooters" of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and national security adviser Eyal Hulata to Washington to try to persuade the White House not to agree to the deal which ex-president Donald Trump brought the USA out of in 2018.

Israel makes last push to undermine Biden's Iran talks https://t.co/cT291qYJFb pic.twitter.com/iP1obSftK6 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) August 29, 2022

Israel is continuing to put the pressure on. Next week it's being reported that the country's Mossad Chief David Barnea is being shipped off to Washington to try and salvage what he can but reports are not clear whether he is meeting members of the intelligence community or politicians in the White House.

Israel is going full-throttle in diplomatic action on its local domestic front. But talk that its military has started preparations its Prime Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear he is against the deal and according to the Times of Israel he is coordinating with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu about 'Jewish consolidation' against the agreement signed in 2015 under the Barak Obama administration.

On why Israel doesnt want the Iran nuclear saga to be over. It serves a purpose for them. It distracts from oppression of Palestinians & helps them squeeze the most out of their Western sponsors. https://t.co/WnzEJgGdGB pic.twitter.com/DWsDCoorOZ — Ali Ahmadi (@AliAhmadi_Iran) August 28, 2022

Israeli politicians have made it clear all along that Israel wouldn't be bound by the new nuclear deal and many are interpreting this as it would be prepared for military action against the deal but its difficult to see how good this will be.

As momentum builds toward a revived nuclear pact between Iran and world powers, Israel has privately expressed concerns to the United States about the fate of a multiyear investigation into past Iranian nuclear activity https://t.co/JT7n1OU1sx by @ElizHagedorn — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) August 28, 2022

According to different media reports the USA is determined to strike a deal with Iran as evidence there is the suggestion that Lapid tried to phone the White House last week to speak to president Joe Biden but the latter wouldn't pick up the phone.