  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel masses 13,000 troops near the Lebanese border

Israel masses 13,000 troops near the Lebanese border

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published December 11th, 2022 - 06:13 GMT
Lebanese troops with UN peacekeepers
Lebanese army soldiers and peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) are stationed in Lebanon's southern Naqoura along the border with northern Israel's Rosh HaNikra on October 27, 2022. Lebanon and Israel signed a martime ime deal today, following lengthy negotiations mediated by Washington. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel is massing troops near the Lebanese border. More that 8000 troops and 5000 reservists are being sent to its northern border with Lebanon. 

The massing of the troops started on Saturday night. Although many see the move as an "offensive posture" the Israeli army stresses the troops positioning is only a military drill and exercise. 

News of this latest development is being reported in websites and on the social media. The maneuvers being termed as "Warm Winter 2" is sending alarming signals because they are seen as an unexpected "surprise". 

Why should Israel start a military exercise after they signed a maritime deal over oil and gas exploration last October? 

Media reports suggests the drill, which is only for three days according to Israeli army sources, is a warning to Hezbollah as the Israeli Maariv newspaper is reporting the exercise comes amidst news about Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon aboard civilian planes according to Anadolu.

However the drill has been prepared for well in advance and doesn't reflect a new assessment of the situation points out the Times of Israel but adds Tel Aviv has had several drills in the northern areas over the past several months. 

Tags:IsraelLebanonHezbollahIran

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...