Israel masses 13,000 troops near the Lebanese border

ALBAWABA - Israel is massing troops near the Lebanese border. More that 8000 troops and 5000 reservists are being sent to its northern border with Lebanon.

'Israel begins “Hot Winter 2” military exercises near Lebanon and Gaza



A surprise military exercise involving thousands of troops was launched Saturday night, simulating a sudden outbreak of fighting on the northern frontier, the Israel Defense Forces s… https://t.co/sXMT14KiKs pic.twitter.com/ZuPrV21Zye — www.anoncandanga.com (@anon_candanga) December 11, 2022

The massing of the troops started on Saturday night. Although many see the move as an "offensive posture" the Israeli army stresses the troops positioning is only a military drill and exercise.

News of this latest development is being reported in websites and on the social media. The maneuvers being termed as "Warm Winter 2" is sending alarming signals because they are seen as an unexpected "surprise".

Why should Israel start a military exercise after they signed a maritime deal over oil and gas exploration last October?

“A surprise military exercise involving thousands of troops was launched Saturday night, simulating a sudden outbreak of fighting on the northern frontier, the Israel Defense Forces said.” https://t.co/k5zbtWZ97o via @timesofisrael — David Soiza (@SoizaDavid) December 10, 2022

Media reports suggests the drill, which is only for three days according to Israeli army sources, is a warning to Hezbollah as the Israeli Maariv newspaper is reporting the exercise comes amidst news about Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon aboard civilian planes according to Anadolu.

#פידצבא The IDF launched a surprise exercise "Warm Winter 2" "to improve the readiness of IDF units to fight in the northern arena" No, this is not a signal to Iran, we have enough challenges in the first circle. https://t.co/1guFr0EYmh — Jorge A Parrales (@JorgeAParrales) December 10, 2022

However the drill has been prepared for well in advance and doesn't reflect a new assessment of the situation points out the Times of Israel but adds Tel Aviv has had several drills in the northern areas over the past several months.