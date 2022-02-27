Israel Offers to Mediate With Russia Over The Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - Israel wants to mediate between Moscow and the Kiev to end the war waged by Russia on the Ukraine.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate between his country and Ukraine as carried by Anadolu news.



The news is being carried by all websites on the social media as is with little comments. Israeli newspapers have been leading with the news including the Jerusalem Post.

Bennett made a phone call with Putin on Sunday to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine, his office said in a statement, without giving further details according to the Turkish-based news agency quoting the Israeli KAN news public broadcaster that said Bennett proposed during the phone call to mediate between Moscow and Kiev.



AFP clarified Bennett spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. It added according to Kan and other outlets, Zelensky asked Israel to play a mediation role following Russia's invasion.

The French news agency added a senior Israeli official said that in Bennett's call with Putin, "that Israel is ready to assist as much as required and at any time in order to help resolve the crisis and bringing the parties closer.



Putin told Bennett Moscow is ready to conduct talks with Ukraine in Belarus and on Sunday, and subsequently on that evening a Russian delegation arrived in Belarus to meet with a Ukrainian delegation Anadolu added.

It pointed out the Russian President announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. Putin claimed Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor, but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.



The Israeli Foreign ministry also said 2,000 Israeli citizens had left Ukraine since Thursday as quoted by AFP.

Arab-American Khalil Jahshan said, a view posted on the social media: Is the #Kremlin using its #Israeli connection to mediate hostilities in #Ukraine to embarrass the #US and #NATO? Will #Bennett oblige and, more importantly, will the #Biden Administration acquiesce to being diplomatically outmaneuvered by #Putin?



