Israel Opens Probe Into Shooting of an Unarmed Palestinian as Shown in Video

Israeli police said Sunday an enquiry had been opened and officers suspended after a video emerged online apparently showing a border guard shooting a Palestinian in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet.

Israel's Channel 13 had broadcast the video on Saturday evening, showing border guards - part of the Israeli police - telling a Palestinian to turn back at a West Bank checkpoint on the edge of Jerusalem.

As the man walks away, his arms raised, one of the officers fires a sponge-tipped bullet, ammunition generally used for crowd control but which can be lethal at short distances.

The man instantly falls to the ground, shouting in pain.





Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the justice ministry had opened an investigation into the incident, which he said took place a year and a half ago.

"As soon as the incident became known the female border police officer was removed from duty," he said.

"The other border policemen who were there were also removed and some of them were transferred from their positions."

On Sunday, the Palestinian Liberation Organization slammed Israel over the incident and urged the United Nations to act.

"The video shows the extent of blind hatred and Zionist racism," it said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Three million Palestinians live in the territory, alongside more than 400,000 Israelis in settlements seen as illegal under international law.

Israeli checkpoints are key points of friction.

This article has been adapted from its original source.