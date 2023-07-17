Israel recognizes Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Israel has officially recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, according to a statement issued by the Royal Palace.

🔴 عاجل - بيان للديوان الملكي: إسرائيل تعترف بسيادة المغرب على الصحراء الغربية https://t.co/YhuTtVLkta pic.twitter.com/HeW2cjdjk6 — فرانس 24 – عاجل (@BreakingF24_ar) July 17, 2023

This announcement comes as a notable diplomatic move that could have far-reaching implications for the longstanding territorial dispute in the region. Israel's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara is likely to impact regional dynamics and potentially strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The decision holds strategic significance and has consequences for the future relationships between the two neighborly countries of Morocco and Algeria.