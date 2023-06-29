  1. Home
Morocco condemns Quran burning in Sweden

Published June 29th, 2023 - 07:24 GMT
Sweden
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid al-Adha holiday. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Moroccan government has recalled its ambassador to Sweden following a protest outside a Stockholm mosque during which demonstrators burnt a copy of the Quran.

Morocco's state news agency said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry also summoned top Swedish diplomat in the capital Rabat.

Mocorcco expressed its rejection of the “unacceptableact after a man, named Salwan Momika, burnt a copy of the Quran under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque earlier on Wednesday.

The burning of the Quran took place during the first day where Muslims worldwide were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

