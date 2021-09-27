  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar From Jail

Israel Releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar From Jail

Published September 27th, 2021 - 07:35 GMT
Khalida Jarrar is a Palestinian lawmaker.
Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar talks to reporters in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, following her release from an Israeli prison on September 26, 2021. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)
Highlights
Khalida Jarrar was finally freed after spending two years in Israeli jail.

Israeli authorities on Sunday have released Palestinian political prisoner Khalida Jarrar after serving two years in prison, Quds News Network reported.

Also ReadIsraeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Overnight RaidsIsraeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Khalida Jarrar, who is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was detained in October 2019, eight months after she was released following 20 months in administrative detention without trial or charge, according to Al Jazeera.

She was held in administrative detention again until March this year when an Israeli military court charged her with “membership in an illegal organization” due to affiliation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) political party, a charge over which she was previously imprisoned. Al Jazeera also reported.


Jarrar was elected as a member of the Legislative Council in the last Parliamentary elections held in 2006.

In July, Israeli authorities refused to release her to attend the funeral of her daughter, Suha, QNN reported.

“It was very hard and painful to know that my darling Suha passed away, I have missed her too much. Please tell all my beloved ones to take care, I am strong,” Jarrar told her lawyer after being informed about her daughter’s death.

Currently, there are 4,650 Palestinian political prisoners in Isreali prisons, including 40 women, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli authoritiesIsraelPalestineKhalida JarrarPalestinian parliamentarian

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...