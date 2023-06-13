Israel releases result on death of 3 soldiers on Egypt border

ALBAWABA - After investigation, Israel released all the details after the incident of the Egyptian border guard who killed three Israeli army foces on June 3.

Israeli army announced two central failures which caused the death of 3 soldiers on the Israeli-Egypt border.

The results showed that there was a gap in the security fence between Israel and Egypt and an imbalance in preparing the relevant Israeli forces' units for terror situations versus the more common criminal smuggling situations, Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

In terms on the gap in the fence, Israeli media said that it was covered up and it was hidden from human vision, Israeli army added.

Furthermore, three senior Israeli army commanders got a mix of reprimands and command transfers.

In an earlier reports, a 23-year-old Egyptian border guard was killed after being accused of killing 3 Israeli soliders. He was identified as Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, nicknamed the drawer for his great art works as said by his colleague soldiers.