  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Shoots Dead 12-year-old Palestinian Child

Israel Shoots Dead 12-year-old Palestinian Child

Published October 10th, 2022 - 02:06 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - 12-year-old Mahmoud Al Smoudi from the Jenin Camp has just died of his wounds.

He was shot two days ago by Israeli soldiers. 

His name is trending both in English and Arabic. His death has been confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry as the boy was shot on Saturday.

His death is seen as a shock in the Palestinian community of Jenin. 

Tags:PalestineJeninWest BankIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...