Israel Shoots Dead 12-year-old Palestinian Child

ALBAWABA - 12-year-old Mahmoud Al Smoudi from the Jenin Camp has just died of his wounds.

He was shot two days ago by Israeli soldiers.

Mahmoud al-Smoudi, 12 years young, from Jenin refugee camp—Another child victim of the murderous Israeli occupation army. Stop #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/kNz2WyIOui — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) October 10, 2022

His name is trending both in English and Arabic. His death has been confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry as the boy was shot on Saturday.

#فلسطين | استشهاد الطفل الفلسطيني #محمود_سمودي، متأثراً بإصابته بجروح بالغة، أصيب بها قبل أيام، برصاص الاحتلال الحي في البطن، في #جنين https://t.co/5WziZ9mGNC — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) October 10, 2022

His death is seen as a shock in the Palestinian community of Jenin.