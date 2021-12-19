Israel Soldiers Raid, Arrest Palestinians in The West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested six Palestinians over a recent shooting attack that killed a settler and injured two others in northern West Bank.

The Shin Bet spy agency said on Sunday morning that the Palestinians had been arrested during an overnight raid in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, near the city of Jenin, by the Israel army and police forces.

They were all handed over to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces remove the Homesh yeshiva in the north of the occupied West Bank, only days after an Israeli settler was shot dead and another two injured by #Palestinian resistance gunmen outside the yeshiva. pic.twitter.com/yAubOXt76K — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 19, 2021

Israeli army spokesperson Ron Kochav told reporters that two of those arrested were believed to have carried out the shooting itself, while the others were suspected of having assisted or otherwise being involved in the group.

A 25-year-old Israeli settler was killed and two others were lightly hurt on Thursday as their car came under fire near the illegal Homesh outpost.

This article has been adapted from its original source.