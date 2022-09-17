Israel Strikes Damascus, Kills Five Soldiers

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes struck the Syria capital of Damascus with a volley of missiles leading to the death of five soldiers. The attack happened just after midnight local time.
Reported images of the #Israeli attack on the countryside of #Damascus and it's International Airport. pic.twitter.com/hTgZo0HzdX— Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) September 16, 2022
This is being reported by the Syria news agency, Sana, on different social media platforms with different glaring images.
#Apartheid regime attacks #Syria, again. “At apprx. 0:45am this morning, the #Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias (Galilee), targeting #Damascus International Airport and some points south of Damascus.” SANA pic.twitter.com/hXMKVLYuEj— tim anderson (@timand2037) September 17, 2022
More details and maps are provided of the strikes:
#Israel Strikes #Syria @diaa_audi— Outposts (@rien4djri) September 16, 2022
Syria regime media: Explosions heard in the sky of #Damascus
- Loyal sources talk about air strikes believed to be "Israeli" on military sites in the Kiswah vicinity area@BarzanSadiq
Israeli air attack hits Damascus targets/State Media pic.twitter.com/FbOUi4ndwV
And its being reported by the local media in Israel:
It is reported the strikes were not directly on the airport but on its surrounding areas.
JUST IN: According to Syrian official television, Israeli strikes hit the Damascus airport region Friday night. It was reported that five soldiers were killed. pic.twitter.com/XKQAVXXPY0— BNN Israel (@BNNNewsIL) September 17, 2022
Israel strikes frequently. In the first week of September it struck Aleppo's international airport with six missiles. In June Israel attacked the Damascus International Airport shutting it down for two weeks.
