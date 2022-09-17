  1. Home
  3. Israel Strikes Damascus, Kills Five Soldiers

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 17th, 2022 - 05:52 GMT
Israel targets Damascus
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike targeting south of Damascus, Syria, on July 20, 2020. Photo: AFP

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes struck the Syria capital of Damascus with a volley of missiles leading to the death of five soldiers. The attack happened just after midnight local time. 

This is being reported by the Syria news agency, Sana, on different social media platforms with different glaring images. 

More details and maps are provided of the strikes:

And its being reported by the local media in Israel:

It is reported the strikes were not directly on the airport but on its surrounding areas.

 Israel strikes frequently. In the first week of September it struck Aleppo's international airport with six missiles. In June Israel attacked the Damascus International Airport shutting it down for two weeks.

Tags:SyriaDamascusIsraelTel Aviv

