Israel Strikes Damascus, Kills Five Soldiers

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes struck the Syria capital of Damascus with a volley of missiles leading to the death of five soldiers. The attack happened just after midnight local time.

Reported images of the #Israeli attack on the countryside of #Damascus and it's International Airport. pic.twitter.com/hTgZo0HzdX — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) September 16, 2022

This is being reported by the Syria news agency, Sana, on different social media platforms with different glaring images.

#Apartheid regime attacks #Syria, again. “At apprx. 0:45am this morning, the #Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias (Galilee), targeting #Damascus International Airport and some points south of Damascus.” SANA pic.twitter.com/hXMKVLYuEj — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 17, 2022

More details and maps are provided of the strikes:

#Israel Strikes #Syria @diaa_audi

Syria regime media: Explosions heard in the sky of #Damascus

- Loyal sources talk about air strikes believed to be "Israeli" on military sites in the Kiswah vicinity area@BarzanSadiq

Israeli air attack hits Damascus targets/State Media pic.twitter.com/FbOUi4ndwV — Outposts (@rien4djri) September 16, 2022

And its being reported by the local media in Israel:

#Israel Strikes #Syria @diaa_audi

Syria regime media: Explosions heard in the sky of #Damascus

- Loyal sources talk about air strikes believed to be "Israeli" on military sites in the Kiswah vicinity area@BarzanSadiq

Israeli air attack hits Damascus targets/State Media pic.twitter.com/FbOUi4ndwV — Outposts (@rien4djri) September 16, 2022

It is reported the strikes were not directly on the airport but on its surrounding areas.

JUST IN: According to Syrian official television, Israeli strikes hit the Damascus airport region Friday night. It was reported that five soldiers were killed. pic.twitter.com/XKQAVXXPY0 — BNN Israel (@BNNNewsIL) September 17, 2022

Israel strikes frequently. In the first week of September it struck Aleppo's international airport with six missiles. In June Israel attacked the Damascus International Airport shutting it down for two weeks.