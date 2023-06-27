Israel summons Ukrainian ambassador demanding clarification

ALBAWABA - The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel has been summoned and asked for clarification due to remarks made by the Ukrainian embassy in Israel accusing the current Israeli government of taking "a clear pro-Russian position".

"In light of his repeated remarks against Israel's policy, Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk has been summoned for a clarification that will take place at the foreign ministry on July 3," The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February of last year, Israel has taken a cautious stance in an effort to maintain neutrality between the warring parties. During the conflict, it has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but has refrained from delivering weapons.

In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu also warned that arms supplied to Ukraine might find their way into the hands of Iran and be used against Israel.

This tension comes days after Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov had what was called a "very productive call" with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, where both discussed the current situation on the ground and the perspectives of a project to protect Ukrainians from aerial threats. Iranian drones pose a security threat to both of our countries. We count on Israel's assistance in countering it,".

The embassy's statement, published on its social media platforms, accused the Israeli government of "hiding behind verbal demagoguery about their neutrality (albeit no longer concealing it) actively forges relations with the Russian Federation,".