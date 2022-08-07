Israel: Talks Underway For a Possible Ceasefire in Gaza

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published August 7th, 2022 - 10:06 GMT
The friend of a young Palestinian killed during the night in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, reacts during his funeral in the same camp, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Israeli media sources reported that Israeli officials began talks to reach a possible ceasefire in Gaza along with the help of Egypt.

US officials also added they are holding talks with the Israeli authorities to stop the missiles and de-escalate tension on Gaza that started on Friday and led to the death of 32 people, Al-Jazeera reported.

Al-Quds Brigades said to have launched a new group of rockets targeting Ashkelon, southern Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli army announced targeting missile launchers across Gaza Strip.

In the other hand, thousands have taken to the streets in Rafah, Gaza to mourn the death of Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Mansour and the six other Palestinians who were killed in the latest Israeli attacks.

Arab League, Jordan, and Pakistan's former prime minister Amran Khan have denounced the latest attacks in Gaza and called Israel to immediately halt airstrikes.

