Israel Tells Palestinian Mom With 4 Orphaned Kids to Demolish Her Home

The social media has covered this piece of horrid news at length. WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem forced Nasreen Abu Tayeh to demolish her house, under the pretext that it was built without a permit the Palestine Chronicle reports.

Abu Tayeh told WAFA that she was forced to demolish the house in which she lived along with her four orphaned children, in order to avoid paying high demolition costs to the Israeli municipality.

The Palestine Chronicle reports that Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to Palestinian citizens in East Jerusalem, as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave.