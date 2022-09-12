  1. Home
  3. Israel Tells Palestinian Mom With 4 Orphaned Kids to Demolish Her Home

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 12th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
Silwan in East Jerusalem
Israeli authorities usse heavy machinery to demolish a Palestinian house in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan on May 10, 2022 - Ahmad GHARABLI

ALBAWABA - It shows the cruelty of the Israeli occupation in East Jerusalem but its done on a daily basis with no respect to the Palestinians.

 

The Israeli authorities made long-time owner and a mother of four Nasreen Abu Tayeh to demolish her home in Batn Al Hawa in Silwan. 

The social media has covered this piece of horrid news at length. WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem forced Nasreen Abu Tayeh to demolish her house, under the pretext that it was built without a permit the Palestine Chronicle reports.

Abu Tayeh told WAFA that she was forced to demolish the house in which she lived along with her four orphaned children, in order to avoid paying high demolition costs to the Israeli municipality.

The Palestine Chronicle reports that Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to Palestinian citizens in East Jerusalem, as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave.

Tags:Silwaneast JerusalemHoly PlacesNasreen Abu TayehIsraelPalestine

