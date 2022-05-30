  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Warns its Nationals Not to Travel to Turkey

Israel Warns its Nationals Not to Travel to Turkey

Published May 30th, 2022 - 07:06 GMT
News

ALBAWBA - Israel warns its nationals not to travel to Turkey over fears of being subject to attack in the light of the assassination of a senior IRGC official Hassan Sayad Khodayi. 

This news is breaking and no doubt will be trending. Israel has told US officials it's responsible for the killing of the Iranian official.

 

Tags:Hassan Sayad KhodayiIRGCTehranIsraelTurkey

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...