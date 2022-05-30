ALBAWBA - Israel warns its nationals not to travel to Turkey over fears of being subject to attack in the light of the assassination of a senior IRGC official Hassan Sayad Khodayi.

عاجل | إسرائيل تحذر رعاياها من السفر إلى #تركيا خشية تعرضهم لعمليات انتقام إيرانية على خلفية مقتل حسن صياد خدايي — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) May 30, 2022

This news is breaking and no doubt will be trending. Israel has told US officials it's responsible for the killing of the Iranian official.