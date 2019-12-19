Israel Warplanes Attack Gaza for Palestinian Rocket Launch

Israeli warplanes attacked an arms plant in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip early Thursday, the army said, after Palestinian militants in the enclave fired a rocket at Israel.

"Overnight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory," an English-language army statement said.

"In response... fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip."

The Israeli military said air defenses intercepted the rocket that was fired toward Sderot town.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the airstrike.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory, although it has targeted other militant groups there.

On Tuesday an Israeli aircraft hit what the military said was an armed Palestinian seen approaching the Israeli border fence in Gaza.

His death has so far not been officially confirmed as no body has been retrieved from the no-go area adjacent to the frontier.

Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

