Israel Warplanes Launch Attacks on Hamas Targets in Gaza

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting positions of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the military.

Positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, in the southern city of Khan Yunis and some agricultural lands in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip were hit by rockets launched from Israeli warplanes, according to sources on the ground.

No details have been released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on casualties from the attack.

The strikes came after Israeli military forces claimed Wednesday that a rocket attack was carried out from Gaza towards Israel.

Hamas are the de facto rulers of the Gaza Strip, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.

A tentative ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since last Thursday after a violent escalation in the wake of an Israeli airstrike that killed an Islamic Jihad commander.

At least 34 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed and dozens injured in the Israeli attacks.

