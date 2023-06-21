Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 Palestinians, Access Blocked

ALBAWABA - Three Palestinians were killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by an Israeli drone near the Jalameh checkpoint in Jenin.

The Israeli military stated that the operation aimed at eliminating a group of Palestinian militants who had conducted shooting attacks on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

The incident sparked clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants in the area as the army sought to secure the bodies of the deceased. Defense Minister Yoav Galant emphasized the adoption of an offensive approach and the use of all available means in response to the attack. The exact cause of the confrontation remains under investigation.



In a concerning development, Israeli forces have reportedly prevented medical teams and civil defense personnel from reaching the site of the burned vehicle in Al-Jalamah. This obstruction raises concerns about the timely provision of necessary medical assistance and further adds to the complexity of the situation.