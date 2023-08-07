Israeli airstrike kills 4 Syrian soldiers

  1. Home
Published August 7th, 2023 - 06:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - At least four Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli missile strike in the vicinity of Damascus on Monday morning.

SANA news reported citing a military source: "At around 02:20 a.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan , targeting some sites in Damascus."

Nevertheless, the Syrian military source maintained saying that air forces in Syria were able to shut down some of the missiles, however, some hit points in the vicinity of Damascus killing four soldiers.

