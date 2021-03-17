Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime claimed early Wednesday that Israel carried out airstrikes on the capital.

The Israeli air force carried out missile attacks against military targets around Damascus at 10.35 p.m. local time from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, according to the SANA news agency, which is affiliated with the regime.

NEW 🚨 Israel launched airstrikes at southern Syria. Syria air defense activated, intercepted strikes. pic.twitter.com/VkTHdyefMx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2021

The missiles were mostly intercepted by Syrian air defenses, the news agency reported.

Israel has not yet issued any statements on the claim.

In Damascus, along with the regime’s army, there are also military posts belonging to foreign terrorist groups under the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched several attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah forces and the Syrian military, claiming that rockets are fired on its territory from time to time from Syria and the Golan Heights.

This article has been adapted from its original source.