Israeli Ambassador in Amman Summoned Over Detained Jordanians

Jordan’s foreign ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to convey a strongly-worded protest over the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel.

The ministry urged Israel to respect their legal and human rights and allow the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit them as soon as possible.

The ministry demanded the ambassador deliver an urgent message to his authorities to release the two citizens, saying that Israeli authorities bear responsibility for their safety.

Spokesman Dhaifallah Ali Al-Fayez said: “The ministry will continue to follow developments in this matter, in coordination with the embassy in Tel Aviv, to provide the necessary legal and humanitarian support, stressing that the embassy in Tel Aviv is in constant contact with the appointed lawyer who met the citizens on Monday.”

Al-Fayez also said the ministry informed the Israeli ambassador of its rejection of the ongoing violations, assaults and provocations carried out by Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of rights of the people living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem sparked the Israeli the recent bombardment of Gaza that killed more than 250 Palestinians.