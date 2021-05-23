King Abdallah Beefs up Jordan Field Hospital in Gaza

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Saturday checked on the needs of Jordanian field hospital Gaza/66 and the conditions of injured Palestinians in the strip receiving treatment there.

In a phone call with the head of the surgical reinforcement team at the military field hospital, Lt. Col. Haitham Irbeihat, King Abdullah stressed the need to provide treatment and medical services to injured Palestinians and patients at the hospital, commending the efforts of Jordanian medical staff in Gaza, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty said Jordan will continue to provide all means of support for the Palestinians, directing the JAF to transfer patients whose conditions require treatment in Jordan to the Kingdom’s hospitals.



Upon Royal directives, the field hospital was recently supported with a mobile facility equipped with the required staff and equipment to receive the rising number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli aggression.

The King also issued directives to dispatch a new military field hospital to the Gaza Strip, in line with the highest medical standards, to boost the capacities of the field hospital there.

Jordanian field hospital Gaza/66, which includes various specialised medical cadres, recently launched a blood donation campaign to cover the shortage in blood units in the strip.

Since the hospital was first dispatched in 2009, when Jordan was the first Arab country to send a field hospital to Gaza, it has treated nearly 3 million patients, with 1,000-1,200 daily cases.

The hospital, which offers services for free, is administered by rotating medical, technical and administrative cadres that serve for a period of three months.

