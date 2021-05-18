Israeli Arabs Declare a General Strike in Response to Gaza Bombing

  1. Home
General strike announced today by Arabs in the Occupied areas
A man walks past shuttered Palestinian stores in Hebron city, as a general strike is observed in the occupied West Bank and Arab Israeli cities in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem, on May 18, 2021.Hazem BADER / AFP
General strike starts on Tuesday in occupied territories.

Cars are blocking a road in the central city of Tira as part of a general strike called today by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.

The umbrella organization called the strike in protest of the fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas group, the “assault” on Palestinians in Jerusalem — which has been a flashpoint amid tensions over the Al Aqsa compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood — and violent acts toward Arab Israelis amid ethnic unrest over the past week.


