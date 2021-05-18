Israeli Arabs Declare a General Strike in Response to Gaza Bombing

Cars are blocking a road in the central city of Tira as part of a general strike called today by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.
Calls for a general strike and confrontation with the occupier tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18.— Scotlandiya (@BentBladi0) May 17, 2021
Solidarity with Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, and support for resistance 🇵🇸✌🏻#إضراب_فلسطين https://t.co/4Z5nUIE8gF
The umbrella organization called the strike in protest of the fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas group, the “assault” on Palestinians in Jerusalem — which has been a flashpoint amid tensions over the Al Aqsa compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood — and violent acts toward Arab Israelis amid ethnic unrest over the past week.
