Israeli Army Attacks Hamas Sites After Rockets From Gaza

Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas targets Wednesday after military officials said two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces said they intercepted one of the rockets using the Iron Dome missile defense system.



The military accused Hamas of targeting Israeli civilians with the rockets late Tuesday. The attack prompted sirens to go off in the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

"Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

A woman rushing to reach shelter was injured, but no other casualties were reported.

