Israeli Army Attacks Hamas Sites After Rockets From Gaza

Published November 27th, 2019 - 07:29 GMT
An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defence missile system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, is pictured in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on November 12, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)
An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defence missile system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, is pictured in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on November 12, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)

Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas targets Wednesday after military officials said two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces said they intercepted one of the rockets using the Iron Dome missile defense system.


The military accused Hamas of targeting Israeli civilians with the rockets late Tuesday. The attack prompted sirens to go off in the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

"Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

A woman rushing to reach shelter was injured, but no other casualties were reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

